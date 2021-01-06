Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Cidco appoints Maha Metro to fast track Metro Line 1 project in Navi Mumbai

Cidco appoints Maha Metro to fast track Metro Line 1 project in Navi Mumbai

To fast track the Navi Mumbai Metro line 1 project, the remaining work will now be completed by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro), as per the decision taken by City...

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 01:04 IST

By G. Mohiuddin Jeddy,

The work on the Metro was delayed owing to the pandemic, after a trial run in September 2019. (HT Photo)

To fast track the Navi Mumbai Metro line 1 project, the remaining work will now be completed by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha Metro), as per the decision taken by City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco). The work on the Metro was delayed owing to the pandemic, after a trial run in September 2019.

Sanjay Mukherjee, managing director and vice-chairman of Cidco said, “Due to pandemic situation and some technical issues, the development work of six stations out of 11 is not being implemented at expected speed. Therefore, to complete the work of the line at the earliest, Cidco is appointing Maha Metro for Navi Mumbai Metro line 1.”

He said that Maha Metro had recently executed Nagpur Metro phase 1 and are executing the Metro line 1 and 2 at Pune.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Conception that housewives don’t add to economic value of household must be overcome’: SC
by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
‘In line with public trust standards’
by Abraham Thomas & Utkarsh Anand
60,000 cops registered so far to get Covid-19 vaccine shots
by Karn Pratap Singh
Initiatives like ‘Make in India’ may lead to trade barriers: Juster
by Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar

latest news

2015 sacrilege cases: High Court wants SIT head DIG Khatra replaced
by HT Correspondent
Modi’s stance anti-farmer, won’t invite him for upcoming Sikh centenary events, says SGPC
by Surjit Singh
‘We will not discontinue Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna in Chhattisgarh’: CM Bhupesh Baghel
by Ritesh Mishra
Tarigami seeks probe into Hokersar encounter
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.