Cidco defers water charge hike by 6 months after residents’ protest

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) has decided to defer the rate revision of water charges for the next 6 months in Cidco area of Navi Mumbai due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The decision comes in the wake of many complaints by the consumers regarding inflated water bills for the month of February and March without any prior intimation regarding the increase in the bill.

Cidco supplies water to Kharghar, Kamothe, Roadpali, Kalamboli, and New Panvel.

Several housing societies from Kamothe and Kharghar received an inflated bill. The residents allege that there has been a two-fold increase in the bill amount from the previous bills.

The city-based activist also raised the issue of the increased bill on twitter.

Ranjana Sadolikar who heads citizen’s Unity Forum, Kamothe, said, “At this point of time when the entire country is going through a financial crisis it is unjust to increase the water bills by the developing body. I raised the issue with Cidco as well as tweeted about the problem and tagged chief minister’s office, home minister, Anil Deshmukh, guardian minister, Eknath Shinde among many. Cidco then rolled back their decision and have decided to implement the increase after six months.”

“The increased water bill came as a big surprise for everyone as there was no prior intimation regarding this,” said Sadolikar.

Priya Ratambe, public relations officer, Cidco said, “The revision of water charges has been deferred for next months in Cidco area of Navi Mumbai.”

“The decision of rate revision of water charges was of January 2020 and implemented in the billing cycle of Feb-March 2020. This rate revision was done after 15 years considering the procurement of water and maintenance charges of supply equipment’s,” said Ratambe.

She further said, “However considering the pandemic, Cidco has decided to defer the rate revision of water charges for the next six months. Though no revised bills will be issued, the settlement will be done in the next billing cycle as per old rates.”

Suresh Sadolikar, secretary Vrundavan Park, Kamothe said, “ We got a message from Cidco to pay the water bill of Rs 1,17,009 on or before May 31 against water charges for months of February and March, our previous bill was only Rs 5,1247. I hurriedly called Cidco officials who said that the rates have been increased in a slab wise manner from February 20.”

“None of the societies was given any circular regarding the increase in water bill hence, we argued with officials terming it unjust. We also said that it was unjust to increase the bill at this critical point,” said Sadolikar.

“There is a two-fold increase in the bill from the past water bill for the same consumption due to an increase in the rate for water charges from Rs 7 per cubic meter to Rs 20 (slab wise) per cubic meter. However the increase rate will not apply for the next six months,” said a Cidco official.

The residents who were surprised at the sudden inflated bill are of the view that as of now they are not in a position to take the financial burden hence, the developing should have considered the circumstances first.

Similarly, Subham Rane, committee member, Exotica society said, “We were shocked to get a double bill of around Rs 3 lakhs instead of Rs 1.05 lakh towards the water charges of society. I immediately complained about the issue to the Cidco officials who assured that issue will be looked in,”

“Later on I got an intimation that the bill amount was as per increased charges, but the increased charges will be applicable after six months. We are relieved for now at least,” said Rane.

Residents are also of the view that Cidco should first improve the quality of service, bridge the gap between demand and supply then think to increase the water charges.