Cidco’s new portal gives online facility for all services

Residents living in areas under City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) can pay all bills through its newly launched portal.

Sanwaad Citizen Portal, a one stop portal for all Cidco’s online services, will save residents time and effort.

Cidco vice-chairman and managing director Lokesh Chandra said, “Previously, citizens had to login separately for availing various services. But through Sanwaad Citizen Portal, they will have to register only at the beginning for login and can access all the online services. Facilities such as tracking status of the application, online bill payment, which were previously available through separate online services, are also included in the portal.”