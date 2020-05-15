Sections
CII, CICU donate 5 ventilators to admn in Ludhiana

The members of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) donated five ventilators to the district administration in presence of additional...

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The members of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) donated five ventilators to the district administration in presence of additional chief secretary, industries and commerce, Vini Mahajan, who conducted a meeting with the industrialists, district administration and legislators on Thursday.

Punjab CII chairman Rahul Ahuja and CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja said they had established a Covid-19 relief fund and collected donations worth Rs 1.5 crore.

“A large part of this fund has been donated to police department, district administration, Red Cross Society and various hospitals, including CMC Ludhiana, for various relief and rehabilitation measures. Apart from this, members have been directly contributing to the cause by distributing food packets and running community kitchens serving hundreds on a daily basis,” said Ahuja.

