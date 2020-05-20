CII suggests measures to improve Himachal’s fiscal prudence

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Himachal chapter has submitted suggestions to the state government on improving its fiscal prudence, which has been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

CII Himachal chairman Col Shailesh Pathak, who met chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday, said the delegation apprised the CM about various issues that were hampering industrial activities in the state.

“There are certain challenges that have been adversely hampering the sustenance of industry in these difficult times,” said Pathak.

He said since industries in Himachal Pradesh were located on the borders, the restrictions on interstate movement of man and material had hit the operations despite having the permission to run the units.

“We have suggested a workable solution to the problem and requested the CM to consider the same,” said Pathak.

We have also submitted a detailed note on ‘Improving Fiscal Prudence of Himachal Pradesh’ encompassing the key recommendations based on the thrust sectors of the state, he said.

“CII believes that the recommendations – for key sectors like horticulture, tourism, renewable energy and pharmaceuticals – if considered and implemented will go a long way in improving the fiscal health of the state in short as well as long term,” he added.

CII has exhorted the state government to impress upon the central government for special devolution of financial resources to Himachal.

The state government should allow donation to CM relief funds considering the same as corporate social responsibility, on the lines of PM Cares.

“The state should also demand the Centre to relax Financial Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act to allow higher borrowings,” said Pathak adding that the pending GST dues for financial year 2019-20 shall also be released to the states.

The CII chairman said Himachal must reduce wasteful administrative expenditure and also disinvest in the public sector units and corporations.

“CII has laid special emphasis on horticulture and allied services as apple is the most important fruit crop of Himachal Pradesh, which constitutes about 49% of the total area under fruit crops and about 74% of the total fruit production,” he said.

Pathak said their other recommendations include ensuring proper and effective supply chains for fruit sale, expediting proposed bulk drug manufacturing park, and developing a strategy to attract investments flowing out of China due to changed global business dynamics.