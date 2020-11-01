Cinemas reopen in Ludhiana, but wait for new releases to continue

Residents adhering to social distancing while enquiring about the movies being screened at Silver Arc Mall on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

While authorities allowed cinemas and multiplexes to open with 50% occupancy from Sunday after a hiatus of seven months, it may be a while before audiences get to see a new movie.

It was good news for multiplex and theatre owners, who had been demanding that it was time for the curtains to go up and also for moviegoers to return to the big-screen experience. However, no new films were released on Sunday and are also not expected to release anytime soon.

At Silver Arc Mall on Ferozepur Road, the management had to cancel the morning and afternoon shows after no bookings were made. “However, people showed up to enquire about the films and their timings,” said an employee working at the multiplex.

He said as no new movie had been released, so they screened three old Punjabi movies on the first day.

Ajay Nayar, director, FMI Limited and Silver Arc Mall, said the government’s decision of reopening the multiplexes and cinemas with 50% occupancy had brought cheer to moviegoers during the festive season.

“Cinema halls and multiplexes were shut for over eight months. Currently, people are not aware of the opening of cinemas and as they will get to know they will start booking shows,” said Nayar.

He was quick to add that all mandatory Covid guidelines were being followed and special emphasis was being laid on wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

“Multi-screen cinemas are huge crowd pullers. As the government has allowed reopening of multiplex and single-screen cinemas, we are expecting more business,” said the proprietors of another shopping mall.

Residents meanwhile are eager for new releases. “We are regular moviegoers. Since April, we could not watch a movie in theatre. We are looking forward to catching the latest flick soon,” said Jaskirat Singh of Gurdev Nagar.