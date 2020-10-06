Circular sent to Thane school following parents’ complaints; school denies receiving notice

Sections
Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:50 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) education department has sent a circular to Saraswati English Vidyalaya, Rabodi, on Tuesday after parents complained that a few students who did not pay fees were not allowed to attend online exams.

Irked by the constant messages to pay fees and not allowing students to attend classes, a few parents had also gathered outside the school in protest last week.

As per the Right to Education rules, fee concession be given to parents and no compulsion can be made to pay fees. And, students cannot be stopped from attending classes or examinations for non-payment of fees during the pandemic.

“After receiving complaints from parents regarding messages sent by the school for not paying fees, we sent a circular to the school on Tuesday. We gave them a warning that if any student is not allowed to appear for the exams citing non-payment of fees to be the reason, a strict enquiry will be undertaken against the school,” said Rajesh Kankal, Education Officer, education department, TMC.

However, the school claimed that it has not received any such circular and that all students are appearing for the exams and classes are being conducted online.

Anita Pinto, principal, Saraswati English Vidyalaya, Rabodi, said, “We have not received any circular from the civic body yet. Although a few parents approached the school gates and were protesting, we have not discouraged anyone from attending classes or examinations online.”

