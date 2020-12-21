CISF arrests foreign national from Mumbai airport with heroin worth ₹2.5 crore

During investigation, she revealed the name of another foreign national who had supplied her the drug for smuggling it to Delhi. (Photo for representation)

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials on Saturday had arrested a 31-year-old woman from Uganda at Mumbai airport for allegedly trying to smuggle 501 grams of heroin – estimated to be worth Rs 2.5 crore – on a flight to Delhi.

The accused had concealed the drugs in the false cavity made in her footwear. During investigation, she revealed the name of another foreign national who had supplied her the drug for smuggling it to Delhi.

According to sources in the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), CISF officers on Saturday had intercepted a foreigner who was to depart to Delhi from Mumbai by flight 6E637 during the security check.

They then found a white-coloured powder and some lumps of drugs weighing around 501 grams concealed in the cavities of her sandals. The field drug test kit revealed that the drug were heroin, AIU officers said.

During the investigation, the accused identified herself as Mbabazi Oliver Joselynand and admitted that she was travelling on a fake identity – Jane Nalumansi. She also stated that she overstayed in India and her passport was impounded by the immigration department.

Thereafter, she was taken into custody and AIU officials were informed. AIU subsequently seized the contraband and arrested the woman under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The AIU officials are now further investigating the case and are trying to gather more information on the suspect. The investigators are also scanning her phone call details to identify the people she is associated with.

A local court remanded Joselynand in judicial custody.