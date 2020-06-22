CISF constable dies of Covid at RML hospital

New Delhi: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel who was being treated for Covid-19 at Ram Manohar Lohia hospital succumbed to the infection on Sunday.

Senior officers said the constable belonged to the CISF’s 8th reserved battalion (Jaipur), and was deployed in Delhi for law and order duty.

This is the sixth death in the force due to Covid-19.

“On June 10, after he fell ill, the constable was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. He was put on ventilator support on June 12. His condition deteriorated and he died on Sunday,” said a senior officer who asked not to be named.

The constable belonged to Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, and his family has been informed, the officer added.

So far 602 CISF personnel have contracted the infection, of whom 347 have recovered so far.

There are 79 active cases of Covid-19 among CISF personnel in Delhi.