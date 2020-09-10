Cities rapidly becoming concrete jungles: Bombay HC

Mumbai

A Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court, on Tuesday expressed concern about rapidly disappearing green cover and open spaces from urban India and the fact that cities were speedily becoming concrete jungles.

A two-member bench comprising justice Sunil Square and justice Anil Kilor said that with every passing year and every new census, data evidence showed more and more population living in urban areas as cities were becoming economic engines of the future.

“Population is so congested in the lanes and streets of colonies in cities that people hardly find a place to relax,” said the bench, perturbed by sharp decrease in green cover in cities.

The bench observed that cities were fast becoming a concrete jungle as green areas have started disappearing with astonishing rapidity and children hardly get opportunities to play out of their houses and experience the natural environment.

The bench expressed serious need for protecting parks and gardens as they were the lungs of the localities while deciding a public interest litigation filed by Civic Action Guild Foundation, Nagpur.

In the PIL, the non-profit organisation questioned legality of the tender issued by Nagpur municipal corporation in July this year for appointing a contractor to maintain a children’s park. It was particularly aggrieved by the clauses in the tender that allowed the contractor to commercialise the open space by setting up his own sports complex, swimming pool, restaurant, etc.

The HC accepted the arguments advanced on behalf of the petitioner body that the development already carried out at the park was unauthorised and the civic body could not be allowed to further proceed with the tender. It also accepted that allowing commercialisation of the park, which is reserved in the sanctioned development plan as a garden, would amount to change in use.

“There is no doubt that if the park is used for commercial purposes, it may frustrate the purpose for which the said open space has been reserved in the final development plan,” said the bench and struck down the tender. It has also directed Nagpur municipal corporation to examine if the construction work done so far was in conformity with the development control regulations and the broader requirement of protecting open and green spaces.