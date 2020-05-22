Citing fund crunch, CICU members seek release of GST refunds

To raise the problems being faced by the industry, the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) conducted a meeting through video conferencing with Ranjana Jha, chief commissioner of customs (preventive), North Zone, and all the commissioners of north India including AS Ranga, customs commissionerate, Ludhiana, on Friday.

Leading exporters of north India attended the conference to share their issues including delay in release of goods and services tax (GST) refunds.

The CICU members said that AS Ranga helped the exporters by guiding them about documentations and storing the goods in the containers during lockdown period.

Ranjana Jha said that full cooperation will be provided to fix the problems of the exporters and all the pending integrated GST (IGST) refunds will be expedited within this week.

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja and general secretary Pankaj Sharma emphasised on the need to expedite the process of releasing GST refunds citing lack of working capital with the entrepreneurs and financial crunch being faced by the exporters.