Citizen helps nab two imposters posing as cop

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 00:59 IST

By Ram Parmar,

An alert citizen helped Bhayander police nab two imposters, who posed as policemen, frisked him and stole his car keys on Wednesday.

According to Bhayander police, the citizen, a builder byprofession, was speaking with his friends in Bhayandar (East) when three men accosted him and told him they were ‘special officers’ with the local crime branch. They further said that they had inputs that the builder was bootlegging liquor and frisked him. However, the accused then let him go with a warning.

Later when the victim was looking for his car keys, the conmen returned and tried to steal his gold chain by claiming a crime had occurred in the vicinity and it was not safe to wear valuables.

The builder managed to escape and tipped off a police patrol team about the incident, following which police officers reached the spot and arrested two accused, Sandesh Maladkar and Sachin Singh. The third accused is absconding, said a police officer.



We arrested the duo under sections 170 (impersonation), 420(cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and the duo have been remanded in judicial custody on Thursday.

Maladkar, a Nallasopara resident, is a habitual offender with multiple cases of impersonation and cheating registered against him at police stations in Mumbai and Palghar. “He was previously arrested for extorting money from couples outside hotels by pretending to be police,” said senior inspector Sampatrao Patil, Navghar police station.

