CITU, HP Kisan Sabha activists threaten to join farmers’ stir in Delhi

CITU activists raise slogans during a protest in support of farmers in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The Himachal unit of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) on Tuesday staged demonstrations condemning the Centre and Haryana government’s “brutal suppression” of farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws.

The activists, who were joined by the members of Himachal Kisan Sabha, have urged the farmers and workers of the state to travel to Delhi to extend their support to the protesters there.

The demonstrations were held in Chamba, Dharamshala, Hamirpur, Una, Mandi, Kullu, Nahan, Solan, Bilaspur, Tapri, Shimla, Rampur and Rohru.

CITU state president Vijendra Mehra said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana chief minister are acting like dictators and are determined to crush the farmers, which is highly condemnable.

He said suppressing the farmers’ movement has exposed that both these BJP-led governments are with the capitalists and corporate houses to ensure their profitability, but labourers and farmers of the country will not let that happen.

“Government’s sticks, bullets, tear gas, digging of potholes on the roads, barricades and water cannons are not enough to break the courage of farmers,” he said.

Meanwhile, Himachal Kisan Sabha district president Satyawan Pundir said that if the central government fails to fulfil their demands, farmers from every district of the state would go to Delhi and participate in the ongoing movement.

He said that farmers of Himachal would also be affected by the new agricultural laws. “During the 2014 elections, PM Modi had in his Himachal rallies said that farmers here should also get support price on products like fruits, vegetables, milk, wool, honey etc, but after coming to power he is ending the MSP system,” Pundir rued.