Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / CITU, Left parties in Himachal extend support to farmers’ protest

CITU, Left parties in Himachal extend support to farmers’ protest

Protests were staged across Himachal Pradesh to support the farmers in their protest against the Centre’s three agriculture laws.

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 17:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

CITU, Himachal Kisan Sabha, Janwadi Mahila Samiti, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Students Federation of India (SFI) and Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch during a protest in Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), Himachal Kisan Sabha, Janwadi Mahila Samiti, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), Students Federation of India (SFI)and Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch on Thursday staged protests across Himachal Pradesh to support the farmers in their protest against the Centre’s three agriculture laws.

CITU state president Vijendra Mehra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana chief minister ML Khattar’s BJP governments are bent on crushing the farmers, which is highly condemnable. He described the BJP governments at the Centre and state as dictator.

He said suppressing the farmer’s movement has exposed the real face of both these BJP governments and now everyone knows they support the capitalists and big corporate houses.

Mehra added that the new laws will ruin agricultural institutions like APMC and end the minimum support price to encourage black marketing, hoarding and profiteering of agricultural products.



“All this is being done to benefit big corporate houses. Agricultural sector is in great crisis and instead of helping farmers, the Centre is bent on destroying them,” he said.

“Neither the agricultural budget and subsidies are being increased nor are farmers provided with agricultural equipments or waive off on loans,” he added.

“The recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission have been pending since the last two decades and are not being implemented. Therefore, it has become extremely important that the workers, farmers, women, youth, students, socially and economically weaker sections of the country unite and raise their voices against the government to stop implementation of policies that only benefit corporates and capitalists,” Mehra said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Prepared to face China and challenges arising from Covid-19: Navy chief Karambir Singh
Dec 03, 2020 16:53 IST
‘We brought our own food’: Farmer leaders at Vigyan Bhawan meet
Dec 03, 2020 16:38 IST
US, Australia, India push back on Chinese influence. It’s QUAD in action
Dec 03, 2020 15:51 IST
MP Sukhdev Dhindsa returns Padma Bhushan, says award is worthless as farmers are ignored
Dec 03, 2020 14:40 IST

latest news

France’s Versailles Palace Gets Another Revolution, On TikTok
Dec 03, 2020 18:00 IST
Arnab Goswami seeks stay on investigation in 2018 abetment to suicide case
Dec 03, 2020 18:00 IST
India prepares for the USD 243 million Powerball lottery draw
Dec 03, 2020 17:59 IST
Uttarakhand to give 80% subsidy for beekeeping, honey production to promote self-employment
Dec 03, 2020 17:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.