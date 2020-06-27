Sections
Home / Cities / City bus service remains off road in Ludhiana, residents at receiving end

City bus service remains off road in Ludhiana, residents at receiving end

The contractor was given permission to start the service a week ago, but he is seeking a hike in rates before buses are restarted.

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:29 IST

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Before the lockdown, the buses served four routes - Sahnewal to Clock Tower, Kohara to the bus stand, Dugri to Metro Supermarket and Railway Station to Meharban. (HT File Photo)

While the municipal corporation (MC) allowed the contractor to operate the local bus service in the city a week ago, the service remains off the road as the contractor is seeking a hike in fares.

In the absence of the service, residents continue to bear the brunt, especially amid the hike in fuel prices.

When put to a halt after the imposition of curfew in the state in March, the city bus service used to ferry around 3,500 passengers daily on four routes in the city. The routes included Sahnewal to Clock Tower, Kohara to the bus stand, Dugri to Metro Supermarket and Railway Station to Meharban.

An official of the MC, requesting anonymity, said, “The contractor has been seeking a hike in the fare for a long time, but the authorities are demanding that the contractor should first clear the dues. A case regarding the same is also sub judice in the Punjab and Haryana high court.”



He said the contractor is claiming that rates of diesel have increased by Rs 26 per litre during the past five years, but the fare has not been increased.

He said the contractor has also claimed that he will have to run the buses at half the capacity as per the Covid-10 guidelines issued by the government.

MC additional commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal said, “The MC permitted the contractor to commence the service last week. Now, it depends on the contractor when he resumes it. There is no proposal to increase the fare as of now and if the contractor fails to run the buses, then action would be taken against him.”

Contractor Jaskirat Singh from Horizon Connect Transways Private Limited said, “We are expecting low footfall as the labour has moved back to their home towns. Also, fuel prices are rising. Meanwhile, we are conducting a survey to judge the feasibility of resuming the service.”

The residents, however, demanded resumption of the service at the earliest.

A resident of Jawahar Nagar camp, Jaswinder Singh, said, “I always used to travel in the city bus, but now I am forced to travel in the auto rickshaws, where chances of spread of coronavirus are higher and we also have to shell out more money. The MC should operate the buses on its own, if there is issues with the contractor.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Complete lockdown in 10 containment zones in Navi Mumbai till July 5
Jun 27, 2020 00:52 IST
Swarms of locust reach Mahendergarh, Rewari villages; Jhajjar on alert
Jun 27, 2020 00:52 IST
IAF staffer ends life at 3BRD station in Chandigarh
Jun 27, 2020 00:49 IST
66% rise in sea snakes caught in nets along south Konkan in 3 years: Mangrove Cell
Jun 27, 2020 00:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.