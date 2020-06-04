Sections
Home / Cities / City courts likely to start functioning from June 8, will work in two shifts with 15 % staff

City courts likely to start functioning from June 8, will work in two shifts with 15 % staff

PUNE As the Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday issued detailed guidelines for the functioning of subordinate courts as part of opening up of the lockdown in the state in light of the Covid-19...

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 22:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE As the Bombay High Court (HC) on Thursday issued detailed guidelines for the functioning of subordinate courts as part of opening up of the lockdown in the state in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, courts in Pune will now work in two shifts and 15 per cent staff likely from June 8.

The first shift will begin at 10am and end at 1pm, while the second shift will begin at 2:30pm and end at 5:30pm. All courts will have 15 per cent of staff present for both shifts in rotation.

Two sets of Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) were issued by the court- one for red-zone districts including 11 regions and one for all the other courts in the state. The SOP will come into effect on June 8.

In all courts, thermal scanning and hand sanitising at entry will be mandatory. To reduce the footfall, in line with the guidelines followed since March, no visitors or third parties will be allowed inside the court, according to the guidelines.



Shekhar Gaikwad, Pune municipal commissioner, said the sanitisation work at Shivajinagar court is complete and the functioning of courts can start anytime. “After High Court directions, we have carried out sanitisation work at courts to ensure proper functioning there without any health issues. It is now up to the court to decide when to start work,” said Gaikwad.

Pune falls in the category of the red zone, therefore, will have rules that will also apply to Mumbai Metropolitan Area (MMR) region, Solapur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Malegaon, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur.

The rules were formulated considering the guidelines issued by the central government on May 30 and a government resolution passed on May 31.

The courts will have to deal with bail applications and hear matters where “witness action is not required,” according to the standard operating procedure issued by the HC.

The courts will necessarily be required to function four hours in each of the two shifts. The HC has, however, allowed the head of local judicial establishment i.e., the principal district and sessions judge, to alter the timings.

“The judicial officers shall ensure utmost use of the facility of video conferencing and persuade the advocates to use the same by apprising them with the benefits of the facility,” reads a part of the SOP.

If a case is at the stage of the final hearing, the arguments can either be submitted in written or through video conferencing.

For the courts in other parts of Maharashtra as well, the court will function at the same shift timings. However, they will be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff strength.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Boy, 16, files FIR against father for marrying him forcibly to 20-year-old
Jun 04, 2020 23:09 IST
Cong patronising illegal liquor trade in state: Kalia
Jun 04, 2020 23:08 IST
Hectic parleys in Cong, BJP for K’taka RS berths
Jun 04, 2020 23:08 IST
Covid-19 pandemic has put 265 million people at risk of starvation: Study
Jun 04, 2020 23:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.