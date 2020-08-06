Sections
Covid-19, chicken pox, road accident fail to stop Jharkhand girl from cracking UPSC

Mumal, daughter of Jamshedpur chief forest conservator Jabbar Singh, was happy to have achieved a 173rd All India Rank (AIR) in UPSC this year in her fourth attempt.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 06:12 IST

By Debashish Sarkar | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times Ranchi

Several UPSC aspirants across Jharkhand cracked the exam this year. (Sushil Kumar/ Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)

Kolhan had a reason to cheer after Mumal Rajpurohit beat of bouts chicken pox and Covid-19 and a road accident to crack UPSC 2019, while Shantanu Kumar Singh from Bhumij tribe, two brothers from a family and the son of a police official from Birsanagar also cleared the exam, the results of which were declared on Tuesday evening.

“I got infected with chicken pox 21 days ahead of my preliminary exams, met with a road accident a day ahead of Mains and had tested positive for Covid in Delhi two months before the interview round. Time management is the key to crack the civil services exams,” said Mumal on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kansa panchayat in Dhalbhumgarh block of Jamshedpur (East Singhbhum) district was also full of celebrations as Shantanu Kumar Singh, son of Kansa mukhiya Purna Chandra Singh, secured AIR 654 .



He is perhaps the first tribal youth from the district to have cracked the UPSC.

He is presently posted as a trainee deputy collector in Jamtara after cracking the JPSC. His father was a bank employee prior to becoming a ‘mukhiya’ after retirement, while his mother Lakshmi Rani Sardar is a government teacher.

Former Jharkhand chief factory inspector Arun Kumar Mishra’s son Kumar Shivashish secured AIR 108.

Another UPSC ranker from Jamshedpur, however, is Priyank Kishor from Birsanagar locality of Jamshedpur who secured AIR 61 in his second attempt this year.

He had secured AIR 214 last year and was under training in the Income Tax department.

“But, my dream was to become an IAS and hence I tried again. Thankfully, this time I have been able to achieve my goal,” said Priyank, son of Hazaribag sadar DSP Kamal Kishor.

Besides, a Chaibasa family had more than one reason to rejoice as cousin brothers Saurav Kumar Gupta and Anubhav Gupta succeeded in clearing the civil services exams with AIR 115 and 472 ranks this year.

Another aspirant, Rishi Anand from Sahara Garden, Adityapur secured AIR 143 in UPSC 2019.

He presently works in a Bengaluru firm after passing out of IIT.

Jusco employees Mihir Mishra and Bhavna Mishra’s son Mayank Mishra cleared the UPSC-2019 this year with AIR 172 rank. Mayank did his B-Tech from BITS-Pilani.

