City reports 1,233 fresh Covid-19 cases; 55 critical cases added in 24 hours

PUNE The state health department on Wednesday reported 1,233 fresh Covid-19 positive cases in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits which took the progressive positive count to 82,907 in the city. This is the highest number of fresh positives reported compared to any municipal corporation or district in the state.

According to the state data, 38 deaths were reported on Wednesday and the death count is now 2,169.

The PMC, on the other hand, reported 1,211 fresh positive cases and 35 deaths. However, critical cases which stood at 760 as of Tuesday rose to 815 on Wednesday, 55 critical cases were added in just 24 hours.

PMC reported 77,368 progressive positives and 18,49 total death toll. Currently, there are 14,556 active cases in the city out of which 815 are in critical condition with 483 on ventilator and 332 in ICU without ventilator. Also, 2,470 patients are undergoing oxygen treatment.

The deaths include ten from Sassoon General Hospital, five each from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, and Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital. Two deaths each from Noble hospital and Naidu hospital, one death each from Sahyadri hospital, Ruby Hall Clinic, Jehangir hospital, Aura hospital, Symbiosis hospital, KEM hospital, AIMS hospital, Sahyadri hospital, Karve road and Kasturba hospital.

Meanwhile, 12 deaths were reported of those from outside PMC limits. Eight were from Sassoon, two from Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital and one each from Morya hospital and Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital.