City reports 17 deaths, 501 fresh positive Covid-19 cases

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 23:37 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE The city, on Wednesday, reported 501 fresh Covid cases within 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in Pune city to 13,654.

The number of patients in critical care on Wednesday is 277 with 155 persons discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 8,100, according to information released by the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department.

The city, on Wednesday, also reported 17 deaths related to Covid-19 (coronavirus), caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 545.

The ages of the deceased patients range from 29 to 80. The oldest patient to die was an 80-year-old from Ganj peth who was admitted to the Tarachand hospital. He suffered a cardiac arrest with myocardial infarction along with the Covid infection.



Of the 17 deceased, four patients were from Sassoon Hospital, two each from Sahyadri Hospital, Kothrud, Symbiosis Hospital and Tarachand Hospital; and one each patient from Sahyadri Hospital, Hadapsar; Sahyadri Hospital, Ahmednagar road; Inamdar Hospital, Bharati Vidyapeth Hospital; Noble Hospital; Jehangir Hospital; and Naidu Hospital.

