City reports 875 new cases, 7 deaths on Monday

The state health department reported 875 new cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits on Monday, taking the progressive count for Pune city to 1,01,111.

The death toll in the city stands at 2,539 after seven new deaths were reported on Monday.

Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 592 new cases on Monday, taking the progressive count to 47,809, with the death toll at 801.

No Covid-related deaths were reported in PCMC on Monday.

The state health department reported 1,931 fresh Covid-19 positives for the district on Monday, taking the district progressive positive count to 1,75,105 - the highest in the state.

Maharashtra reported 7,92,541 Covid-19 progressive positives as of Monday.

Of the 1.75 lakh progressive positives in the district, 1,18,324 have been discharged after they were declared recovered, taking the recovery rate for the district to 67.57%.

Also, 4,069 deaths have been reported till date in Pune district, putting the case fatality rate at 2.32%.

Currently, there are 52,712 active cases in the district as per the state health department.

Within the district, Pune rural which has now become a Covid hotspot, reported 464 new positives on Monday, taking the progressive positive count to 26,185. Pune rural reported two Covid-related deaths on Monday putting the rural toll at 729.

The state reported 5,73,559 (72.36%) recovered patients of its 7.92 lakh progressive positives, with 24,926 deaths (3.14%) and 1,94,056 active cases currently undergoing treatment.