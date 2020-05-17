City reports 9 deaths, 201 fresh Covid-19 cases

PUNE The city reported nine deaths due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) and 201 fresh cases on Sunday taking the death count to 194 and positive cases to 3,496.

As many as 53 Covid-19 patients were discharged from the city hospitals after being declared completely cured of the Sars-cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 infection. The total number of patients who have cured is now 1,751.

As of Sunday evening, 141 patients were in critical condition according to officials.

The nine deaths include four from Sassoon General Hospital. A 72-year-old male from Kasba peth who was symptomatic since May 12 was admitted to the hospital on May 15 and declared dead on Saturday evening. The swab report confirmed the infection on Saturday late evening. The cause of death is said to be an acute respiratory failure due to bilateral pneumonitis with Covid-19 infection, along with hypertension.

The second death is of a 70-year-old female from Yerawada who was symptomatic since May 11 and was admitted on May 14 and declared dead on Saturday. The swab report confirmed the infection post the death of the patient. Cause of death was reported as acute respiratory failure due to bilateral pneumonitis with Covid-19 infection with newly diagnosed hypertension.

The third death is that of a 72-year-old male from Dhankawadi who was symptomatic since May 13 and tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The cause of death is acute respiratory failure due to bilateral pneumonitis with Covid -9 positive with hypertension with acute kidney injury.

The fourth death is that of a 20-year-old female from Hadapsar who was admitted on May 15 and declared dead on Sunday. The cause of death is reported to be Multiple organ dysfunction syndromes (MODS), ARDS with Covid-19 positive, pneumonitis, myocarditis, acute kidney injury in post lower (uterine) segment Caesarean section (LSCS), with HELLP (haemolysis, elevated liver enzymes, low platelet count) syndrome.

Two deaths were reported from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, one of a 68-year-old male from Sainagar who was admitted on May 11 and declared dead on late Saturday evening. The cause of death is said to be myocarditis, diabetes, hypertension, ischemic heart disease (IHD), ventricular fibrillation. The second death was of a 75-year- old female from Shivajinagar who was admitted on Saturday and declared dead on Sunday. The death was reported due to septic shock due to Multiple organ dysfunction syndromes (MODS) with diabetes, hypertension and Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Another death was reported from Bharti hospital of an 84-year-old male from Guruwar peth. He was admitted on May 14 and declared dead on Sunday due to bradyarrhythmia, hypertension and pneumonia.

A 70-year-old female was reported dead from KEM hospital. She was residing at Yerawada and was admitted on May 6 and declared dead on Saturday due to secondary bilateral pneumonia, diabetes, hypertension, IHD and acute kidney injury.

A 60-year-old female was declared dead from Inlaks and Budrani hospital residing at Kondhwa due to acute hypoxic respiratory failure, along with Covid-19.

1.5 months old baby declared Corona free in PCMC

A one-and-a-half-month old baby was declared Covid-19 frees after the baby tested negative for the virus. The baby along with his four-year-old brother was declared cured of Covid-19 at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital in Pimpri. Both the children were residing at Chinchwad’s Sambhajinagar area, tweeted PCMC mayor Usha Dhore.

Man dies after negative results, but Covid-19 death protocol followed

A 48-year-old who was declared dead on Saturday was cremated as per the Covid-19 protocol despite testing negative for the virus in the four swab samples prior to his death. The man a resident of Tadiwala road was suffering from multiple ailments and was brought to Symbiosis Hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 as well. the person suffered from gangliocapsular infarct with raised ICP and diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetic neuropathy and sepsis. Although he person did test negative post the incubation period, he suffered from difficulty in breathing as the blood clots clogged the arteries in the lungs.

Dr Ramhchandra Hankare, chief health officer, said, “The person had tested negative for the virus four times which does not necessarily mean that his body is free of the virus, probably the viral load could be low. To avoid any risk of his family members contacting the infection we decided to follow the protocol for a Covid-19 death.”

“The death will be counted as a Covid-19 related death too. Despite all measures to revive the person we could not succeed,” he said.

The person was admitted to the hospital on April 24 and declared dead on Saturday.