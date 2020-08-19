City reports drop in active cases since past ten days

PUNE Despite the Pune district reporting highest active cases in the state, the civic administration has witnessed a dip in numbers in the city since the past ten days.

According to the state health department, Pune district has reported 40,665 out of the 1,37,601 progressive positive as of August 19. On Wednesday, the district reported 2,688 fresh cases and 86 new deaths. The death toll is now 3,422.

PMC has reported 14,556 active cases as of Wednesday and progressive positives are now 77,368.

On August 7, active cases were 17,033, while Covid-19 patients still undergoing treatment or in home isolation, went down to 14,812 as of August 12 and then dipped to 14,442 as of August 17. However, since the past two days, there has been a slight rise in the number of active cases as more fresh positives were being reported compared to the number of people being discharged.

While active patients include patients who are still undergoing treatment or the asymptomatic patients who are under observation in isolation, progressive positive includes active patients, those discharged after completing treatment and deceased too.

Additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “It is good news that we are seeing a drop in the number of active cases since the past ten days. We have gone from 27 per cent of active cases in proportion to progressive positives on 7 August to 19 per cent on August 17.”