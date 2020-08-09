City’s fatality rate up from 1.67% in mid-July to 2.08 % on August 8

PUNE Pune city’s case fatality rate has gone up from 1.67 per cent in mid-July to 2.08 per cent as of August 8, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation data.

The city has reported 484.3 deaths per million due to Covid-19. Pune, with a population of 31.3 lakh according to the 2011 census, has reported total 1,516 deaths till Saturday, as per the data.

The city’s overall case fatality rate is now 2.3 per cent, while the district’s case fatality rate is 2.28% and the state’s average is 3.4%.

Saurabh Rao, divisional commissioner, said, “The city’s case fatality rate is rising, but we hope that the number of cases will stabilise by August 25. However, the real worry is the rural parts of Pune where the case fatality rate is rising and the health infrastructure is poor, especially critical health care.”

Rao also pointed out that the two jumbo facilities coming up at College of Engineering Pune (COEP) and Annasaheb Magar ground, will each ease the burden on existing health infrastructure.

To bring down the number of deaths the PMC has even started an app, iHealWell. The app is dedicated to critical patients and shows real-time updates about the patients’ line of treatment which is later informed to the patients’ relatives by the PMC.

The civic body also hopes that this will bring in more transparency to the billing system and the relatives will know the exact line of treatment and medications given to patients, which can be crossed checked during payment.

After complaints from hospitals that this is an added pressure, additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal informed, “It is just for critical patients so if one hospital has five ICU beds then they need to fill in the information for only those five patients which need to be updated every eight hours. One entry takes just 30 seconds, I have personally tried it.”