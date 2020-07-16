Sections
City’s HSC high scorers applaud teachers, ratify hard work

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 22:41 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

PUNE Students from several junior colleges in the city scored above 90 to 95 per cent this year in the Class 12 Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) result which was declared online, on Thursday.

Many prominent colleges in the city also recorded 100 per cent passing percentage.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) did not announce a merit list given the circumstances triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sera Parag Gandhi, from Fergusson College, Science stream, who scored 94.76 per cent and stood first in the college, said, “My teachers helped me throughout the year. My strategy of preparations was to solve many question papers before the exams.”



“I have received a scholarship from University of Toronto, Canada so I will be pursuing congestive science and brain science further,” said Gandhi.

Even the disabled students in the city scored well, despite all odds they faced during the exams.

Praneetkumar M Gupta, a blind student from Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce scored 86.46 per cent and stood first amongst the Divyang students in the college.

He said, “I am from Aurangabad and came to Pune last year. I am 100 per cent blind, but our reader and writers group helped me.”

“I use to listen to classes for five to six hours and attended all lectures which helped me to score well. I want to become a chartered accountant,” said Gupta.

Dilip Sheth, principal of Sir Parshuram Bhau College or SP College said, “In all the streams our students have achieved great success and good percentage in HSC results in this year. We have several students who have got 100 out of 100 marks in some subjects, it is a proud movement for our college.”

“Also, we have many physically disabled and blind students and despite their disability, they have scored good marks,” he said.

