City’s trees overshadows its population

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:11 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

Pune: The city is able to keep its status as a green city as it has more trees than its population. Pune city’s (Pune Municipal Corporation area) population is 34.02 lakh and it has 41.94 lakh trees.

Pune Municipal Corporation published the draft Environment status report for the year 2019-20 and highlighted the existing status of green cover, river, besides noise and air pollution.

PMC environment department head Mangesh Dighe said, “Though urbanisation is increasing rapidly in the city and green areas changing for construction activity, city’s tree population is satisfactory. PMC and various organisations are ensuring that city have more trees.”

The ratio of trees per person is 1.23 in the city.



Garden department head Ashok Ghorpade said, “Pune city have 203 gardens in PMC area. New gardens have been proposed. Along with gardens, PMC is doing a joint programme with forest department. Joint forest programme is going at Taljai Hill, Vetal Tekdi and other places. It is all helping to increase the tree number in the city.”

Dighe said, “Everybody knows the importance of trees and how they are useful for humans as well as environment.”

PMC environment status report said that there are 111 rare trees in the city. Even some botanical gardens in Pune are also adding to the tree strength.

PMC officials said that efforts are on to grow more local species in the city.

The highlights

City area - 331.56 square km

PMC population - 34.02 lakh

Total trees - 41,94,623

Trees per person - 1.23

Total public gardens in PMC -203

Joint forest management projects on various hills in the city

