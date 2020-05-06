Civic bodies in MMR stay entry ban order after drawing flak

With Mumbai having more than two-third of the state’s Covid-19 cases and more than 2,000 containment zones, other districts and municipal corporations are cautious of allowing entry to those coming from Mumbai.

Two municipal corporations and two municipal councils in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) on Tuesday passed orders sealing the boundaries of their cities and towns for those working in Mumbai. After harsh reactions from employees working in the essential and emergency services, the orders have been stayed for the time being. “We discussed this issue after the state cabinet meeting today, and it has been decided to stay the order. We are trying to make alternative arrangements for the staff staying in other municipal corporations,” said Aslam Shaikh, guardian minister of Mumbai city.

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) stayed the order on Wednesday, citing lengthy process to prepare a list of those who work in Mumbai.

“Making a list of people travelling regularly for work and making provision for accommodation will take time, so we have decided to stay the order,” said Vijay Suryavanshi, KDMC commissioner.

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation and Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council have also stayed the decision to stop entry for those travelling to Mumbai for essential services. According to officials from the health department, 70% of the 42 cases in Badlapur have contracted the virus at their workplace in Mumbai.

“The cases in Solapur, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg have been found to be linked to those who have travelled to Mumbai or Pune. The district authorities do not approve applications for inter-state travel from Mumbai,” said an official from Mantralaya.

Many villages have barred entry to those coming from Mumbai. “In one of the villages in our district, a girl and her family, who had come from Mumbai, were not allowed to attend the funeral of her relative,” said an official from the collector’s office. Although the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has not issued any order to bar entry, it has made a list of 1,100 residents who travel to Mumbai for work every day and submitted it to BMC this week, requesting it to make arrangements for their accommodation in Mumbai.TMC said it is looking at options to curb the spread.