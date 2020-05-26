Sections
Civic body plans to rope in nurses who returned to Kerala from Gulf countries

Pune: Pune district administration on Tuesday met prominent Malayali community organisations in the city to rope in nurses who recently returned to Kerala from Gulf countries.

May 26, 2020

HT Correspondent

Pune: Pune district administration on Tuesday met prominent Malayali community organisations in the city to rope in nurses who recently returned to Kerala from Gulf countries.

According to Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, the issue of nurses leaving the city hospitals and roping in trained nurses and health care workers who recently returned to Kerala from the Gulf was discussed during the meeting with two prominent Malayali community organisations in the city.

“We have asked the proactive and prominent community members of Malayali community to appeal to the nurses from Kerala to not return to the Gulf countries. Our efforts will be to provide them better options here,” said Mhaisekar.

Many hospitals from Pune have reported that their nurses, especially from Kerala, have left for home and are unwilling to return due to the fear of Covid-19.



He added that the community members were asked to request the nurses, who had returned from Gulf countries recently to Kerala, to come to Pune and work in private as well as government hospitals.

“I asked the community members to request these trained nurses and health care staff to come here and we are ready to help them,” he added.

