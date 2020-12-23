Sections
Civic body polls will decide future of politics in Haryana: Hooda

Hooda said the elections present an opportunity to voters to teach the BJP-JJP government a lesson.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 19:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Bhupinder Singh Hooda (HT File)

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday said civic body elections in the state will decide the future of politics in Haryana.

Speaking at a meeting in Rewari for party candidates in fray for the municipal council polls, Hooda said the elections present an opportunity to voters to teach the BJP-JJP government a lesson. “People shattered the BJP’s arrogance in the Baroda by elections, we will see a similar trend in the municipal elections. Every section of the society wants to get rid of the existing government and wants to bring back the Congress in the state. The process of change will begin with local body elections,” he said.

The former CM said farmers are agitating on the Delhi borders for nearly a month but instead of addressing their problem, the government is ignoring one of the biggest farmer movements in the history of the country. “Instead of fulfilling its responsibility regarding SYL, the BJP is only engaged in theatrics. The Hansi-Butana canal was built during the Congress government but the BJP did not take a single step to bring water in it. We built Dadupur Nalvi Canal but the BJP filled it up. The decision of the Supreme Court came in favour of Haryana four years ago but the state government did not take any action. The people of Haryana now understand both policy and intent of the BJP and this is why farmers, workers, traders and other segments will not fall for their tricks,” he added.

Hooda, who came to seek votes for Congress president candidate for Rewari municipal council Vikram Yadav, said people remember the work carried out under his leadership. “New railway lines were laid in Rewari, hospitals, universities, mini secretariats were constructed. People know the difference because the BJP government has done nothing for people of Rewari,” he said.

