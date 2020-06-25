Civic bus driver succumbs to Covid; Thane, Kalyan record highest one-day spike

A 45-year-old bus driver with the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday. Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded six deaths due to the infection on Thursday, taking the toll to 91.

The city also recorded 323 new positive cases, the highest single-day count. Of the total 4,505 positive cases in KDMC, 2,365 are still receiving treatment while 2,059 have recovered and been discharged.

KDMT manager Maruti Khodke said, “This is the first death in the department due to Covid and the entire staff is concerned about the loss. We will help the family to get the insurance cover and start the procedure immediately.”

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) also recorded its highest single-day spike, with 264 positive cases and 12 deaths on Thursday. This has taken the total count to 7,091 positive cases and 245 deaths.

A 65-year-old ENT surgeon succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday, making him the fourth doctor in Thane to die from the infection.

“The doctor was not on duty as he was a senior citizen. He had his own clinic in Thane city. We are deeply saddened with this news as one more amongst us has succumbed to Covid-19,” said Dr Dinkar Desai, president, Indian Medical Association’s Thane chapter.

The new municipal commissioner of Thane, Dr Vipin Sharma surveyed the hotspots of Lokmanya Nagar and Savarkar Nagar on Thursday. He reviewed the fever clinics as well to understand the situation and also asked locals to follow social distancing norms and wear masks.