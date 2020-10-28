Civic funds issue: AAP says BJP trying to defame Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led municipal corporations of defaming chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Delhi government over the non-payment of salaries to civic body employees despite having sufficient funds to disburse their paychecks.

Senior AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak demanded an apology from the BJP leadership for the inconvenience caused to people due to the strike by municipal doctors and staff over the non-payment of salaries.

Pathak also congratulated sanitation workers as the south Delhi municipal corporation withdrew its proposal to privatise sanitation work across Delhi after AAP workers and councillors staged a protest against the move.

“For many months, doctors, sanitation workers, and other staff of the MCD are protesting against the non-payment of salaries. And whenever the media, doctors, and nurses asked the BJP leaders the reason, the BJP mayors and leadership came back saying they do not have funds to pay their salaries. But yesterday, all the doctors and workers were paid salaries by the BJP-led MCD. If they did not have funds to pay salaries, where did this money come from?” Pathak said in a press conference on Wednesday.

He said this meant the BJP was heavily conspiring to defame the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government. “They just wanted to tarnish the image of the AAP government. The BJP owes the Delhi government nearly Rs 10,000 crore, and we always said we do not owe any funds to the MCD. The AAP wants the BJP leadership to apologise to doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, teachers and other MCD staff because due to their action, the people of Delhi could not get appropriate treatment, pregnant women could not find hospitals as doctors were on strike,” he said.

AAP MLA Rakhi Birla said the BJP’s proposal before SDMC’s standing committee to privatise sanitation work was rejected because of the protest staged by AAP workers and MCD councillors.

“If the proposal was passed in the house today, all sanitation workers, who mostly belong to Dalit and other backward classes, would become enslaved to private companies. But AAP protested along with the sanitation workers in and outside the house at the Civic Centre. As a result, the proposal was rejected,” Birla said.