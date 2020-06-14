Sections
Home / Cities / Civic officials keep palkhi tradition alive, appreciate efforts of residents to fight Covid-19

Civic officials keep palkhi tradition alive, appreciate efforts of residents to fight Covid-19

PUNE In a bid to keep the 335-years-old palkhi tradition alive, Murlidhar Mohol, city mayor and Shekhar Gaikwad, Pune municipal commissioner, along with others performed a puja of...

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 19:23 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

PUNE In a bid to keep the 335-years-old palkhi tradition alive, Murlidhar Mohol, city mayor and Shekhar Gaikwad, Pune municipal commissioner, along with others performed a puja of ‘Dnyaneshwari’ and ‘Tukaram Maharaj Gatha’ near Balgandharva Rang Mandir, on Sunday.

The annual palkhis processions of both, Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, have been affected due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Others present during the puja included Rajesh Pande, president, Samarth Yuva Foundation and Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s descendant Dr Sadanand More.

Mohol said, “During this time of the year Punekars eagerly wait to welcome both the pakhis and the city is surrounded with festive fervour. Unfortunately, this year we cannot celebrate due to Covid-19 crisis and we appreciate that Warkaris have shown the right way by not taking out Wari this year.”



Gaikwad said, “Performing puja of ‘Dnyaneshwari’ and ‘Tukaram Maharaj Gatha’ is as similar as Wari coming to Pune and we are thankful to the residents for cooperating with us during these testing times.”

“This small event of puja has given us a lot of strength to further fight this pandemic,” said Gaikwad.

Sant Tukaram Maharaj’s descendant Dr Sadanand More said, “From the last 355 years this tradition of palkh procession from Dehu and Alandi to Pandharpur is carried out, but this year due to unavoidable reasons it was put on hold for the first time. Every warkari waits for this annual event eagerly, but this year too we performed the puja which is appreciated.”

The programme was organised by Sanwad Pune and Samarth Yuva Foundation organisations.

