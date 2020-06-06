Civil contractor murder: Cops recover car used in crime

Three days after a 40-year-old civil contractor was shot dead at Ghansoli, police have recovered the car used in the crime. Pravin Tayde was shot at point-blank range while he was riding a two-wheeler with his friend sitting pillion.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the shooter was waiting near the Gamdevi temple in Talavli village on Thursday afternoon. Soon after noticing Tayde on his two-wheeler, the accused walked up to the bike, which was moving slowly, and shot Tayde.

The accused fled in a car which was parked nearby.

“Based on the CCTV footage, we suspect there were two people involved in the murder, one of whom was waiting in the car. We cannot reveal more at this stage,” said an officer privy to the investigations.

Sources said the car was recovered from Kopar Khairane but did not disclose further details, claiming it would hamper the investigation.

The crime branch is conducting a parallel probe into the matter.

Tayde lived in Talavli village at Ghansoli with his family and was handling some constructions in Ghansoli. Police suspect the motive behind the murder is related to supply of construction material.