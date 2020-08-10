Civil Defence volunteer’s body found

Sections
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 23:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi

The body of a 26-year-old Civil Defence volunteer, who worked in containment zones, was found in a forested area in outer Delhi’s Samaipur Badli area on Friday, two days after he mysteriously went missing from Swaroop Nagar.

The police are yet to register a case in connection with the man’s disappearance and recovery of his body.

“We are waiting for the autopsy report of the man to ascertain the cause of death. Accordingly, we would take further action,” said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Gaurav Sharma.



The Civil Defence volunteer, identified by his first name Dinesh, lived with his relatives at their home on Kushak Road in Swaroop Nagar.

He had joined Delhi Civil Defence a year ago and he was on Covid-19 duty in containment zones, his co-worker Anuj Pratap Singh said.

According to Singh, Dinesh went missing on August 5 and a missing complaint was lodged at the local police station the following day.

“On August 7, Dinesh’s body was found in a forested area in Samaipur Badli. His cellphone and a wallet containing money were missing. There were injury marks on his body,” Singh said.

DCP Sharma said in Dinesh’s missing report filed by his family, it was mentioned that he had gone out with two known persons – Nitu and Tinku – around 4 pm on August 5 but did not return home.

“Nitu and Tinku told the police that they had gone for an outing with Dinesh on August 5. After having dinner, the duo dropped Dinesh in Swaroop Nagar and returned to their respective homes. Nothing suspicious emerged during the duo’s interrogation. We are now exploring other possibilities,” Sharma said.

The police are looking into the case from personal enmity and robbery angles.

The Civil Defence comes under the Delhi Government, which refused a comment. It was not clear whether the incident happened when Dinesh was on duty.

