Sections
Home / Cities / Civil Secretariat reopens in Srinagar

Civil Secretariat reopens in Srinagar

Darbar Move, the shifting of the administrative machinery from Jammu to Srinagar in the spring, has a history of 144 years

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The Civil Secretariat started functioning from the summer capital of Srinagar on Monday, as part of a nearly 150-year-old biannual practice known as the Darbar Move.

Darbar Move, the shifting of the administrative machinery from Jammu to Srinagar in the spring, has a history of 144 years. Due to the Covid-19, employees from Jammu region will be working from their homes, while only a limited number of employees in Kashmir will be attending office in Srinagar.

Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmu inspected the ceremonial guard of honour at the civil secretariat lawns as offices opened here after closing in Jammu in the last week of April. “He also interacted with the officers and sought their suggestions for further improving the public delivery mechanism, besides advising them to continue working with dedication for the welfare of the public,” a spokesperson said.

The L-G also reiterated the government’s resolve of working tirelessly towards ensuring a responsive and accountable government and good governance at all levels. The annual “Darbar Move” was started by the erstwhile Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, Ranbir Singh, in 1872. However, 33 years ago, when former chief minister Farooq Abdullah tried to end the annual shifting, protests by a cross-section of society in Jammu forced him to change his mind.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Pakistan’s new script for terrorism in Kashmir, Handwara is the key
May 05, 2020 00:06 IST
‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
May 04, 2020 21:24 IST
‘Special corona fee’: Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor from Tuesday
May 05, 2020 01:37 IST
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
May 04, 2020 19:32 IST

latest news

Open to third-party audit of user data collection: Xiaomi India head
May 05, 2020 01:30 IST
Mumbai’s vehicular pollution drops by three-fourth during lockdown period: SAFAR analysis
May 05, 2020 01:07 IST
Transport answer sheets in essential service vehicles, says former Maharashtra education minister
May 05, 2020 01:05 IST
Back from Rajasthan, students from Maharashtra recount lockdown experiences
May 05, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.