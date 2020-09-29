Clamour for Dushyant, Ranjit Chautala’s resignations grow louder

A day after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three agricultural legislations that have evoked widespread resistance from the farming community, 17 farmers unions have decided to stage dharnas in front of the residences of Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and power and jails minister Ranjit Chautala to demand their resignation from the Khattar government.

Kisan Sangharsh Samiti president Mandeep Singh Nathwan said the dharna will start from October 6 and will be similar to the ones staged by Punjab farmers outside the residence of Akali patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal.

“We want deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and his grandfather Ranjit Chautala, a cabinet minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party government in Haryana, to tender their resignations the same way that Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit the union cabinet. The Chautalas have been elevated to power due to the support of the farming community and now it is ridiculous that they are still supporting the BJP government,” he added.

“If the Badal family can snap their two-decade-old ties with the BJP, what is stopping Dushyant and his grandfather Ranjit Chautala to come out of the BJP government, which is running with their support. This is the time for them to prove their pro-farmer stand, otherwise the farming community will never accept them,” he added.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) meanwhile seems divided on the laws. While Dushyant is backing the laws, Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag and Narnaund MLA Ram Kumar Gautam have extended their support to the agitating farmers. On Sunday, the JJP’s Rohtak unit had taken out a tractor march in support of the three laws. The party’s Rohtak unit chief Balwan Suhag said these laws will prove beneficial to the farmers and the minimum support price (MSP) system will not end.

When contacted, Ranjit Chautala said he is currently in home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 and denied to comment on the farm bill issue.

JJP supremo Ajay Singh Chautala said the BJP-JJP alliance will continue in future and his party has a different stand from the Shiromani Akali Dal. “These three laws are helpful for farmers and the few protesting farmers’ are being backed by a party. The farmers’ produce will be purchased at minimum support price (MSP),” he added.

Black flags shown to agri minister

The farmers showed black flags to Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal and Sonepat MP Ramesh Kaushik during their visits to Chhichhrana and Madina villages in Baroda constituency on Sunday.