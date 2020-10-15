Class 10 and 12 compartment exam results push pass rate of Delhi govt schools

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) compartment exam results declared last week pushed up the pass percentage of class 10 and 12 students in Delhi government schools, the government said on Thursday.

“The CBSE compartment results for 2020 show an improvement for class 12 students, which went up from a pass percentage of 98% to 99%. Similarly, for class 10 students, the pass percentage showed a drastic increase from 83% to 93% in the before and after compartment examinations respectively,” the government said in a statement on Thursday.

When the CBSE class 10 exams results were declared in July, at 82.61%, Delhi government schools showed a marked improvement of around 11 percentage points from last year. Government schools had recorded a pass percentage of 68.9% in 2017-18 and 71.6% in 2018-19.

Of the 25,400 students who appeared in the class 10 compartment exam, 15,574 passed, the government said on Thursday. This increased the total number of students who cleared the class 10 exams to 144,502.

More than 1,000 Delhi government schools are affiliated to CBSE and 155,665 students had registered for the class 10 board exams in the 2019-20 academic session.

Of the 1,734 students who appeared in the class 12 compartment exams, 1,290 passed – taking the pass percentage to 99%, the government said.

Despite the pandemic that disrupted the preparations, Sisodia said the students had produced exceptional results.

“This result makes a huge difference to the lives of 16,864 students who move to the next grade this year itself. It was made possible because of our concern and commitment towards every child,” said Sisodia.

He said it was a moment of pride for “the Delhi government to see teachers deliver such excellent academic results in these difficult times.”