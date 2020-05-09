Sections
Home / Cities / Class 12 students in Ludhiana relieved after CBSE announces new exam dates

Class 12 students in Ludhiana relieved after CBSE announces new exam dates

The pending exams of Class 12 include business studies, geography, Hindi (elective and core), home science, sociology, computer Science (old and new), information practice (old and new), information technology and biotechnology

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:46 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

City students appearing for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exams heaved a sigh of relief after the Centre on Friday announced that the board will hold the remaining exams between July 1 and July 15.

Students said that the authorities should conduct the pending exams within the first week of July as they were tired of revising the same old concepts. They further said that date sheet should also be declared in time so that the applicants can prepare according to the exam schedule.

The pending exams of Class 12 include business studies, geography, Hindi (elective and core), home science, sociology, computer Science (old and new), information practice (old and new), information technology and biotechnology.

A student of humanities at BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, Astha Munra, said, “I had to appear in the Punjabi exam on March 19, which was postponed by CBSE and now after 50 days, the Centre has announced that the board exams will be held between July 1 to July 15. I think the authorities must conduct the exams now. I am fed up of revising the concepts. I want to get free and focus on getting admission in college.”



18-year-old student Prabjot Singh of Guru Nanak Public School (GNPS) said, “I will feel relieved only after I appear in the exam in July. The lockdown imposed due to the Covid-19 resulted in the postponement of the final board exams, which left many students worried about their future. I revise the lessons daily and read newspapers to keep myself updated regarding the situation globally.”

A student of commerce at BCM Senior Secondary School, Basant Avenue, Dugri, Srishti Verma, said she had lost all hopes regarding the pending board exams until the new dates were announced. She further said that she was left with two exams, including business studies and computer science, exam and after appearing for the same, she will explore various career options as she wanted to become an entrepreneur.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
May 09, 2020 20:19 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
May 09, 2020 20:04 IST
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
May 09, 2020 16:33 IST

latest news

ICMR teams up with Bharat Biotech to develop Covid-19 vaccine
May 09, 2020 20:51 IST
Adnan Sami celebrates daughter’s birthday
May 09, 2020 20:56 IST
Gujjar boy makes it to IIM Ahmedabad with 98.5 percentile
May 09, 2020 20:48 IST
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
May 09, 2020 20:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.