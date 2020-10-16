Class 9 student, accomplice abduct, rape 17-year-old girl in Ludhiana

A Class-9 student, along with his friend, allegedly abducted a 17-year-old girl and gangraped her for four days before she finally managed to escape.

According to the victim, the accused had been blackmailing her for the past three months and had extorted Rs 22,000 from her.

The girl, who is a student of Class-11, said the accused lives in her locality and had befriended her some time ago. He had even introduced her to his mother.

On August 24, he took her to a restaurant and showed her some morphed images. He told her that he would circulate it on social media in her name if she didn’t pay him money for buying a bike. Following this, the girl said that she was forced to steal some money from home and even sell her mother’s gold earrings to arrange Rs 22,000 to pay him.

On October 11, the teen allegedly called her to Samrala Chowk. When she reached there, she saw that the accused had come with his friend. The duo then abducted her and took her to a room and raped her in confinement. She managed to escape and reach home four days later and lodged a police complaint.

The boy’s mother has also been booked for helping him in the crime.

Assistant sub-inspector Japal Singh, who is investigating the case, said the case has been registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366-A (procuration of minor girl), 376 (rape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A hunt is on for the accused.