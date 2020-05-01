Classmate held for abetting suicide of 18-year-old Ludhiana girl

Sections
The victim ended her life after the accused allegedly abused her and blocked her number

Updated: May 01, 2020 20:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The victim, who was a Class 12 student at a private school at Mundian, had hanged herself at her house on April 9. (HT File)

The police on Friday have arrested the classmate of an 18-year-old student for allegedly abetting her suicide. The victim, who was a Class 12 student at a private school at Mundian, had hanged herself at her house on April 9.

The accused has been identified as Mukul, 18, of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar of Mundian. The police have produced the accused in a court, which sent him to a jail on 14-day judicial remand on Friday.

A case has been registered on the statement of mother of the victim. The teenager’s mother in her police complaint mentioned that she could not file the FIR sooner as she was initially not aware about the reasons that propelled her daughter to take the extreme step. She said her daughter and Mukul were friends, however, the accused had been abusing her from quite some time and had also blocked her number. The incidents had left my daughter depressed, forcing her to end her life on April 9, she added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harbhajan Singh, In-charge of Mundian police post, said that earlier the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC after recording statement of her parents. Now, parents have come up with a complaint against Mukul, he said.



The ASI added that an FIR under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused at Mundian police station.

