Clean ponds by June 10: Bajwa

Bajwa added a special campaign was launched for this on May 11 and water from 3,848 ponds of 12,451 had been cleaned

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Punjab

Chandigarh Rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa has directed officers his department to complete work on cleaning the ponds by June 10. Bajwa added a special campaign was launched for this on May 11 and water from 3,848 ponds of 12,451 had been cleaned. Silt has been removed from 297 ponds and this work was on in 1,304 ponds. He has also asked officials to engage labourers for this task so that they could earn livelihood.

Bajwa said that all the ponds in Punjab would be converted into Sewage Treatment Plants in phases as per the affordable model developed by the Punjab Pollution Control Board from Thapar University to make rural environment cleaner and healthier. He added village wastewater would be treated through these plants and provided to farmers for irrigation.

