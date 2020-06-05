Cleaning of nullahs 95 per cent complete, claims PCMC

Sections
Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:47 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

PUNE Ahead of the monsoon, 95 per cent of nullah-cleaning work is complete in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) as of Friday claim civic officials.

There are a total of 152 big and small rainwater nullahs, in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work which generally starts from January, slowed down due to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic this year. “In a few more days, all the nullahs will be cleaned. This time we have used more machines for the cleaning work. It helped us to complete work despite less manpower,” said Dr Anil Roy, medical officer of health, PCMC.

Most of the nullahs were cleaned by JCB’s and poclain machines, he added.



“Wherever there were small nullahs, manpower was used as machines cannot be handy in those places, but we have used less manpower this year as compared to the previous year,” said Roy.

“Many of the big nullahs were not safe for workers as there were many bushes inside so machines were very helpful. At many places work also got delayed as poclain machines were not available as we have hired it from the construction department,” added Roy.

During the PCMC general meeting on Thursday, Shravan Hardikar, municipal commissioner, had informed that the nullahs where more water logging takes place were cleaned earlier this year.

Rainwater nullahs in PCMC

A zone (Nigdi Pradhikaran): 25

B zone (Chinchwad): 13

C zone (Pimpri): 33

D zone (Rahatni):12

E zone (Bhosari): 21

F zone (Nigdi) :15

G zone: (Thergaon) 9

H zone: (Kasarwadi) 24

Total: 152

