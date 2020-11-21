Sections
Close shave for Ludhiana man as shots fired at gambling session

Four men booked on the complaint of the victim, who was also assaulted.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 22:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused fired three shots at the victim, who luckily escaped unharmed. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A resident of Chhawni Mohalla had a narrow escape after three shots were fired at him during a brawl that erupted at a gambling session at his house on Friday night, police said.

The Division Number 4 police have booked four persons, indentified as Rohit, alias Kalu, Ricky, Sicky and Shiv, on the complaint of Manish Kumar of Chhawni Mohalla.

Manish claimed that the accused were at his house on Friday night where they had a heated exchange over a monetary issue. The four men started assaulting him and his friend. Meanwhile, Rohit brought out a gun and opened fire at him. Luckily, all three shots missed him.

He immediately sounded the police, but the accused fled before the cops arrived.

Inspector Satwant Singh, station house officer (SHO) at Division Number 4 police station, said as per preliminary investigation, Manish had organised a gambling session, which turned ugly.

On his complaint, a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered. Efforts are on to arrest the accused.

