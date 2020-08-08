CM Adityanath directs Ghaziabad to increase beds, lower fatality rate

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, during his visit to Noida on Saturday, asked officials to focus on increasing the number of L2 and L3 category beds and try to bring down the Covid-19 case fatality rate further. Atul Garg, UP’s state minister for health, said that the CM expressed satisfaction over the measures taken by two districts for controlling the spread of Covid-19.

A senior administrative officer who attended the meeting said the CM gave directions for Ghaziabad district and has asked officials to take up different measures to deal with Covid-19.

“During the review meeting, the CM appreciated the efforts and hard work put in by officials in Ghaziabad. However, he expects that there should be no complacency in the ongoing efforts and directed for effective surveillance and quality testing, with focus on coordinated efforts through the integrated control and command centre which has come up at the district headquarters,” an official, who requested not to be named, said.

“The situation in Ghaziabad is different in the sense that it has a population of over 44 lakh. In such a case, the CM has directed to focus on further reducing the number of deaths and focus on effective patient management. Initially, there were problems reported by patients in L1 hospitals but the complaints have reduced drastically. In all, Ghaziabad officials have been asked to strengthen efforts to reduce fatalities and increase surveillance activities for early detection of suspected cases,” the officer said.

Ghaziabad district magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said the CM appreciated the efforts of the district during the review meeting.

“As per his directions, we will be focussing on surveillance activities, testing and improved patient management. The work for all coordinated efforts is underway through the command and control centre and more efforts will now be put in for reducing the fatalities further,” he added.

Both Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar districts are part of the Meerut division, which also includes other districts of Meerut, Baghpat, Bulandshahr and Hapur.

“The chief minister has stressed on increasing the number of beds in L2 and L3 category hospitals and has asked officials to prepare plans. In this regard, I will visit the L2 hospital at Sanjay Nagar and discuss how more beds can be added. We already have one L3 hospital with 400 beds in Ghaziabad. The CM has directed that hospitals in both the districts should also be equipped with the latest medicines and directed that 1,000 units of Remdesivir should be made available for six districts under the Meerut division,” Atul Garg, an MLA from Ghaziabad, said.

The officials of the Ghaziabad health department said they plan to ramp up testing to about 3,500-4,000 per day and have identified 5,842 different category beds out of which 1,902 are operational. The figure of 1,902 beds includes 117 ICU beds and 1,096 beds having oxygen facilities.

“A review of beds will be made again and operationality will be maintained in case the Covid-19 cases rise,” an officer from the district health department, on condition of anonymity, said.

The L1, L2 and L3 category hospitals have come up as part of the UP government’s dedicated three-tier healthcare structure for treatment of Covid-19 patients. The L1 hospitals are for treatment of asymptomatic patients while L2 hospitals are meant for patients having moderate complications. The L3 hospitals are meant for treatment of patients who face severe complications.

Regarding the new Covid hospital inaugurated in Noida, Garg said that the CM said that patients from nearby districts will also be benefitted and that no one should be denied treatment at the facility.

“The CM while taking a review of Ghaziabad has stressed on early detection, early testing/treatment of all suspected cases and has asked us to work on war fighting to fight Covid-19. He has directed that the ongoing door to door surveys in containment and non-containment zones should continue to find out suspected cases,” Garg said.

“The CM also said that the focus at present is to bring down the overall fatality rate in UP to 1% and more steps should be taken to bring it down further. He has directed for increasing testing as well. The numbers of Covid deaths were high in Ghaziabad in June and now reduced considerably,” Garg added.

According to the figures released by the state control room for August 8, the Ghaziabad district has overall 5,796 cases with 64 deaths. The figures indicate case fatality of 1.1% which is lower than UP’s rate of 1.71% with a total of 1,18,038 cases and 2,028 deaths till August 8.