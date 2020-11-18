CM, Dy CM to inaugurate LU’s centenary celebrations today

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma will inaugurate Lucknow University’s weeklong centennial year celebrations beginning Thursday.

As per schedule, students will recite the ‘Saraswati Vandana’ and ‘kulgeet’ of the university to mark the inaugural event to be held in Malviya Hall in the morning.

This will be followed by a heritage walk across LU’s old campus at 12:30pm. The university administration has made arrangements for sanitisers and masks at all its events to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Seating arrangements are also being made keeping in mind social distancing protocols.

A literary event will be held after the heritage walk. Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is expected to join the seminar virtually. The day will conclude with performances by singer Malini Awasthi and poet Yatindra Mishra in a program titled ‘Awadh ki roshan chowki’ that will begin at 5:30pm.

Considering the Covid-19 situation, the organisers have extended invites to less than 300 guests. They have also made arrangements to broadcast all the events live on social media platforms. The link if the online events will also be shared with the guests to encourage online viewing.

University to open its museums for public

Visitors will get an opportunity to see rare artifacts as Lucknow University will open its four museums on the campus for the public.

The museums in zoology, anthropology, geology and Ancient India history departments will be open from November 20 to 25.

These museums have fossils, skeletons of extinct animals, ancient artifacts and other treasures.

“We have made proper arrangements for visitors. Experts will be present at the museum to help guests. Arrangements have also been made to ensure safety of visitors in times of Covid-19 pandemic,” said an official.