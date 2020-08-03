CM enquires about TikTok fame Noor’s health; sends Rakhi shagun

Moga Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday enquired over phone about the health of five-year-old TikTok sensation, Noorpreet Kaur, better known as Noor, who became a star during the lockdown period with over 1.5 million followers. Noor and her father had tested positive for covid-19 on Sunday. Noor wanted to tie a ‘rakhi’ to the CM on Raksha Bandhan and was tested ahead of a meeting, which is now a norm.

The CM told Noor that it was through social media that he got to know of her desire to meet him on Rakhi. Noor thanked him for the Rakhi Shagun. Noor told the CM she was feeling OK. “Get well soon, I am watching your videos every day,” the Capt said, telling her, “Contact me directly if you need anything.”