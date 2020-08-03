Sections
Home / Cities / CM enquires about TikTok fame Noor’s health; sends Rakhi shagun

CM enquires about TikTok fame Noor’s health; sends Rakhi shagun

Captain Amarinder told Noor that it was through social media that he got to know of her desire to meet him on Rakhi

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Moga Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday enquired over phone about the health of five-year-old TikTok sensation, Noorpreet Kaur, better known as Noor, who became a star during the lockdown period with over 1.5 million followers. Noor and her father had tested positive for covid-19 on Sunday. Noor wanted to tie a ‘rakhi’ to the CM on Raksha Bandhan and was tested ahead of a meeting, which is now a norm.

The CM told Noor that it was through social media that he got to know of her desire to meet him on Rakhi. Noor thanked him for the Rakhi Shagun. Noor told the CM she was feeling OK. “Get well soon, I am watching your videos every day,” the Capt said, telling her, “Contact me directly if you need anything.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump bars US government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers
Aug 03, 2020 23:02 IST
Thane MNS chief Avinash Jadhav’s bail plea rejected
Aug 03, 2020 22:59 IST
I-League club from Delhi could be announced next week: AIFF
Aug 03, 2020 22:43 IST
Sushant’s family shares WhatsApp chats with Mumbai Police in Feb
Aug 03, 2020 22:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.