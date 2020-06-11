Sections
CM launches 450-bed Covid hospital on Wipro premises in Hinjewadi

PUNE Pune’s Covid-19 treatment facilities received an additional 450 beds on Thursday, after the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, inaugurated Wipro’s...

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:00 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE Pune’s Covid-19 treatment facilities received an additional 450 beds on Thursday, after the chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, inaugurated Wipro’s intermediary care facility at Hinjewadi.

Wipro has re-purposed its IT campus into a Covid hospital on a public-private partnership basis, housed at its Hinjewadi facility.

The hospital, according to Wipro, will admit moderate cases. The facility has an intensive care unit (ICU) with 10 beds and ventilators.

According to the district administration, the hospital’s beds capacity can be extended to 504.



After the inauguration through video conferencing, Thackeray said, “Maharashtra has built up significant health facilities in the state since the first patient was found. The state had only two testing centres, but now, this number has reached 80 and very soon, it will cross 100. Even the number of isolation, and ICU, beds has increased significantly. Wipro is known for its quality and the same status will be maintained at this hospital. The state government congratulates them for the same.”

Pune’s Zilla Parishad and district administration will provide the medical staff and manage the hospital while Wipro will provide is providing beds and meal to patients.

Maharashtra’s health minister Rajesh Tope, Wipro chairman, Rishad Premji, and MP Supriya Sule were all present online; while Pune’s Zilla Parishad president Nirmala Pansare; divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar; PMRDA metropolitan commissioner Vikram Kumar; and district collector Naval Kishore Ram, were present in person at the hospital.

