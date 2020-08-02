CM rejects resignation of additional AG Rameeza Hakim

Sections
Hakim has played an important role in AG office and has been appearing in many high-profile cases, including 2015 sacrilege related petitions and state’s mining policy

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday turned down the resignation of Rameeza Hakim, wife of advocate general Atul Nanda, as the state’s law officer.

Hakim had sent her resignation as additional advocate general to chief secretary Vini Mahajan on Saturday night, citing personal reasons. “… given present circumstances and for personal reasons, I find myself unable to continue to be of service to the government of Punjab. I have hence tendered my resignation as additional advocate general with a wish to return to private practice,” she wrote in a note sent out to her colleagues.

However, the CM asked the chief secretary to reject the resignation. “@CsPunjab had received her resignation late last night & has been asked by CM@capt_amarinder to reject the same as govt can’t let go of advocate of such exceptional calibre & competence,” tweeted CM’s media adviser Raveen Thukral.

Hakim was appointed additional AG in April 2017 after Amarinder brought in Nanda as his government’s top law officer. Prior to this, both were practising in the Supreme Court. Hakim has played an important role in AG office and has been appearing in many high-profile cases, including 2015 sacrilege related petitions and state’s mining policy.



