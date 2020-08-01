CM should own responsibility for hooch tragedy, step down: Sukhbir

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday said, “Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh heads a murderous government which has the blood of over 80 Punjabis on its hands.”

Sukhbir, who visited Tarn Taran and Muchhal village in Amritsar, to meet families of those who died of consuming poisonous liquor, said, “The hooch tragedy is a direct and natural consequence of the patronage given to Congress leaders, including ministers and MLAs, for freely carrying out rampant illicit liquor trade in state.”

“It is murder. All guilty, including ministers and ruling party’s MLAs should be arrested,” he added. He warned the CM against “making scapegoats to shield himself and his colleagues” who are “directly responsible for the tragedy”.

Sukhbir said that more tragedies like this can happen anytime as “there is no stopping the Congress ministers and MLAs under the CM’s patronage from carrying on the illicit liquor trade”.

“The CM cannot escape responsibility. He not only heads the excise department but had also been forewarned by us against such tragedy. But he kept ridiculing our warnings out of greed for quick money through illicit liquor trade,” he claimed. The SAD president demanded Rs 25 lakh compensation and job for each bereaved family.