CM too guilty for Patna waterlogging, says ex-PMC boss in the dock

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 17:52 IST

By Subhash Pathak,

PATNA

Former commissioner of Patna Municipal Corporation, Anupam Kumar Suman, on Tuesday ridiculed the state government’s show cause slapped on him for disciplinary action for the last year’s water logging in the capital city and said chief minister Nitish Kumar should also be held to account for the mess.

Suman, a 2004-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, said he took to the media to reply to the state government’s charge, which he received a couple of days ago, because the letter did not bear any significance as he had taken voluntary retirement. “I would have definitely given a befitting reply had I been in service,” said Suman, adding that he came to know about the state government’s action against him only through the media.

Blaming the acute shortage of resources and lack of political will for perennial waterlogging in Patna, Suman said he fell victim to witch-hunting. “If head of the institution is held accountable for fault at the subordinate level, how the PMC mayor, departmental minister and the chief minister shall escape the responsibility. They also review every bit of PMC’s preparations for the monsoon,” he said.



Dismissing the charge levelled by the state government against him, Suman said flimsy grounds such as lack of leadership quality, inaccessibility, absence of proper cleaning of drainage, etc, were cited as reasons for his suspension, which never came into effect. “Why the government did not fix responsibility on the officers who waste public exchequer and time to sanction projects under Smart City mission and then cancel them without any substantial reasons,” asked the former PMC head.

Almost a month before Patna was caught in deluge due to heavy showers for four days (September 27-30) last year, Suman had stepped down as the PMC chief and sought voluntary retirement from his parent department, the ministry of revenue. Suman claimed his VRS was accepted recently.

