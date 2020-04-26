CMCH doctors reattach labourer’s hand cut in two halves in Ludhiana

The procedure at Christian Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, took eight hours. (Representative photo)

Plastic surgeons at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) successfully reattached the hand of a 22-year-old labourer after it was cut in two halves while working on a wood-cutting machine on April 19.

The labourer, a resident of Kotkapura, Faridkot, had lost a significant amount of blood in the accident. He was admitted to the CMCH on the same day.

Head surgeon Dr A Jayanthi Mala, with her team of surgeons consisting of Dr Jedidiah Solomon, Dr Ankur Bhatia, Dr Rahul Jain and Dr Eldo George, performed the surgery and reattached the amputated portion of the hand.

“The surgery lasted eight hours. It has been 48 hours since the surgery and the patient is stable and blood supply to the hand is normal. Relatives of the patient are happy with the prompt services rendered by the hospital,” stated a statement issued by the hospital.